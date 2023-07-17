Three months on, PU lecturers yet to get valuation remuneration

July 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Though the valuation of II PUC answer scripts got over three months ago and subsequently, the results were announced, the PU lecturers are yet to get remuneration for valuation and other related allowances.

About 26,000 lecturers, including 5,000 from Mysuru Revenue Division had taken part in the II PUC evaluation that took place for 15 days from Apr. 4 at Bengaluru, Mysuru and other places.

The II PU exam (2022-23) had taken place across the State from Mar. 9 to 29. These lecturers had valuated more than 7 lakh answer papers in about 36 subjects. Following the completion of valuation and other subsequent process, the II PU results were declared on Apr. 21.

In the past, the lecturers used to get remuneration and associated allowances soon after completion of valuation, which was being paid by the Pre-University Board. But now, the delay is attributed to the formation of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), which was entrusted with the responsibility of conduct of PU exam.

The lecturers claim that though the KSEAB has sought release of Rs.18 crore for payment to be made to valuation lecturers as remuneration and allowances, the Finance Department has kept the proposal pending. However, it is learnt that the Finance Department has agreed to release funds in the first week of August.

Mysuru District PU College Lecturers Association President M.M. Mahadevu said that lecturers from eight districts comprising Mysuru Revenue Division had stayed in lodges and other rented accommodations out of their own money during the valuation held in April last. But now the over three-month delay in getting payment for remuneration has frustrated more than 5,000 lecturers of the division, he said.

He urged the Government to come to the rescue of the lecturers by paying the valuation remuneration and allowances without any further delay.