Students drowning case at KRS backwaters

July 17, 2023

Two more bodies fished out

Mysore/Mysuru: The bodies of three students who were part of five friends, who were drowned at KRS backwaters in Meenakshipura on Saturday evening, have been fished out. While the body of one was fished out on Saturday evening, the bodies of the remaining two were fished out yesterday.

Those drowned were Bharath (20), son of Contractor Devegowda and Parvathi couple of Paduvarahalli, Praveen Noel (20), son of Noel of Ramakrishnanagar and Varun (21), son of Papanna, a native of Ballenahalli and presently residing near Surya Bakery in Hebbal here.

The other two friends, who had gone with them, are Manoj and Vignesh, who managed to swim back to the shore.

While the body of Bharath was fished out at about 7 pm on Saturday, the search operation to trace and fish out the other two bodies was suspended due to darkness. Resuming the search operation yesterday morning, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, expert swimmers and divers, traced the bodies of Praveen Noel and Varun at about 10 am and fished out the two bodies.

Yelwal Police, who had registered a case, shifted the bodies to MMC&RI mortuary, where post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to the family members.

Bharath, who was pursuing his degree at a private college on Hunsur Road, had celebrated his birthday two days ago. As he wanted to give a party, he had taken five of his friends to the backwaters at Meenakshipura village on Saturday evening.

At about 4.30 pm, all the five friends ventured into the waters and Vignesh told them that he would keep his mobile phone on the shore and came to the shore where they had kept their clothes. Meanwhile, the other four friends began to drown and Manoj, who knew swimming, swam to the shore, while the other three were drowned.