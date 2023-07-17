BJP top brass holding talks with JD(S) Supremo HDD

July 17, 2023

Hubballi: Amidst speculations of a BJP-JD(S) alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has lent credence to the speculations by saying that the BJP top brass is holding talks with JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (HDD) on poll alliance to take on the Congress in the State.

Speaking to press persons at Hubballi yesterday, Bommai said that top BJP leaders are in talks with HDD and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) too is inclined for forging an alliance.

Pointing out that the result of the talks will lead to further political developments, Bommai said that the alliance will most probably come through.

Noting that the leader of the Opposition is likely to be named after July 18, the former CM said that the speculations of an alliance is also doing the rounds in public domain.

Stating that a meeting of the ruling NDA has been convened at New Delhi tomorrow (July 18), in which former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy is likely to take part, Bommai said that the modalities of the BJP-JD(S) alliance will be known only after the outcome of this meeting.

Commenting on the two-day meeting of Opposition parties at Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, Bommai said that the meeting has no agenda other than defeating PM Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He further said that the Opposition parties have neither programmes nor policies to show and their only agenda is to defeat PM Modi somehow.