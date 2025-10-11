Special MEMU trains during weekends

October 11, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 11- To manage the extra rush of passengers during weekends and Deepavali festival, South Western Railway will run tri-weekly MEMU special between KSR Bengaluru and Ashokapuram. These trains will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 10 to 31.

Train No. 06213 KSR Bengaluru – Ashokapuram MEMU special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 12.15 hrs and arrive at Ashokapuram at 15.40 hrs same day.

Train No. 06214 Ashokapuram -KSR Bengaluru MEMU will depart from Ashokapuram at 16.10 hrs and reach KSR Bengaluru at 20.00 hrs on the same day.

The trains will halt at the following stations in both directions: Krishnadevaraya Halt, Nayandahalli, Jnana Bharati Halt, Kengeri, Hejjala, Bidadi, Ketohalli, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Settihalli, Nidaghatta Halt, Maddur, Hanakere, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadarahalli, Pandavapura, Shrirangapattana, Naganahalli, Mysuru, Chamarajapuram, and Ashokapuram.

The services will be operated with 8 MEMU Cars.