Foundation stages protest demanding death penalty

October 11, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 11 (MK&TRR)- Members of Gandhadagudi Foundation staged a protest near old DC Office in city yesterday against the heinous rape and murder of the minor girl and demanded death penalty for the accused Karthik.

The protesters raised slogans like ‘Kaamukarige Shikshe, Hennu Makkalige Rakshe (punish the criminals, protect girls)’ and demanded that the perpetrator of the crime should either be hanged to death or shot dead publicly.

Foundation Members Aryan, Yashodha, Srinath, Aishwarya, Triveni, Sindhuvalli Akbar, Srinivas, Kiran and others took part.