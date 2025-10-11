KSRTC launches package tours for Hasanamba darshan

October 11, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 11- With the Hasanamba temple at Hassan open for devotees till Oct. 22, the KSRTC Mysuru Division has organised package tours from Mysuru for Hasanamba darshan and other tourist spots in Hassan district from Oct.10 to 22.

Package tours are available in Volvo Multi-axle and Karnataka Sarige buses. The fare in Volvo bus is Rs. 2,000 for adults which includes Rs. 1,000 ticket for Hasanamba Devi darshan and Rs.1,800 for children.

The fare in Karnataka Sarige bus is Rs.1,600 – adults (Rs. 1,000 ticket for Hasanamba darshan) and Rs. 1,500 – children. These buses will leave sub-urban bus stand at 6 am everyday.

The Shakti Scheme, which allows free travel for women in Karnataka, is not applicable for these package tours.

Advance booking of seats is available for both category and the booking can be done online through ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in, according to a press release.