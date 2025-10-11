Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela wins Nobel Peace Prize

October 11, 2025

New Delhi, Oct. 11 (UNI) – The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 to Maria Corina Machado, leader of the democracy movement in Venezuela.

“The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 goes to a brave and committed champion of peace — to a woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid growing darkness,” the Nobel Committee said in a press release.

US President Donald Trump had been demanding Nobel Peace Prize for “stopping seven wars.”

Maria Corina Machado will receive the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy, the release said.

As the leader of the democracy movement in Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado is one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times.

She has been a key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided — an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government. This is precisely what lies at the heart of democracy.

As a Founder of Sumate, an organisation devoted to democratic development, Machado stood up for free and fair elections more than 20 years ago. In political office and in her service to organisations since then, Machado has spoken out for judicial independence, human rights and popular representation. She has spent years working for the freedom of the Venezuelan people.

Ahead of the election of 2024, Machado was the opposition’s Presidential candidate, but the regime blocked her candidacy. She then backed the representative of a different party, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, in the election.

White House irked with Trump not getting Nobel Peace Prize

Meanwhile, irked with US President Donald Trump being ignored for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025, a White House Spokesman today said, the Nobel Committee proved “they place politics over peace.”

Steven Cheung, Assistant to the President and White House Director of Communication, said President Trump has “heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him…The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

Cheung said “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars and saving lives.”