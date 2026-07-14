Special Task Force to trace missing children

July 14, 2026

23 kids missing in Mysuru since 2023; SP chairs first meeting

Mysuru: In a bid to strengthen efforts to trace missing and kidnapped children, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi has constituted a Special Task Force for Mysuru district. The first meeting of the Task Force was held at the SP’s Office this morning.

The Task Force has been formed following directions by the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP).

It is headed by the SP and comprises representatives from various Departments and agencies, including a judicial officer, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Director of the Department of Women and Child Development, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), members of District Child Welfare Committee and Juvenile Justice Board, officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, para-legal volunteers and other stakeholders.

Addressing the meeting, SP Baladandi said the State Government had, through a circular issued on July 3, directed the formation of Special Task Forces to trace missing children. Subsequently, on July 10, the Office of the DG&IGP instructed all Police Commissioners and SPs to constitute such committees.

The SP said that 23 cases of missing children below the age of 18 have been registered in the district between 2023 and 2026. Of these, four children have been traced this year.

Parents and guardians of the missing children were also invited to the meeting to help the Police gather additional leads that could assist in the search.

He said the inclusion of officials from multiple departments would facilitate better coordination, quicker exchange of information and a more effective response in tracing the missing children.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary Nagaraj Ankasadoddi, Rachaiah from DDPI Office, Child Welfare Committee member Ravichandra, District Child Protection Officer Asha, Additional SPs C. Mallick and Nagesh and other officials attended the meeting.