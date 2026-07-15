Special team of Food Safety Officers deployed

July 15, 2026

Prasada distribution to devotees during Ashada

Mysuru: In view of the Ashada Friday and Vardanti atop Chamundi Hill, the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration has made preparations to maintain the quality of prasada and food distributed to devotees atop Chamundi Hill during the occasion.

In the interest of public health and as part of the protocol duty of VIP/ VVIPs, the District Designated Officer has deployed officers for the same.

It has been instructed to collect food samples for inspection at every place where food and prasada are distributed atop Chamundi Hill and Jayachamarajendra Grounds (Chittevana) near Lalitha Mahal on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 17 to Aug. 9 and on the day of the Chamundeshwari Vardhanti on Aug. 4.

For the same, the Food Safety Officers have been divided into two separate teams with two Nodal Officers each.

The assigned officers should submit their reports to the office and the designated officers by 5 pm on every duty day.

Assigned Officers Team 1: Prasada distribution points atop Chamundi Hill and surrounding areas – B.C. Kishore, Mysuru taluk – Nodal Officer-1 – Mob: 99862-01178; M. Sandeep, Nanjangud taluk – Mob: 74117-43314; K.R. Sowmya, K.R. Nagar taluk – Mob: 88807-28283; Manjunath, Hunsur taluk – Mob: 93536-94383.

Assigned Officers Team 2: Jayachamarajendra Grounds (Chittevana) – S.R. Girish, MCC Zone-2 – Nodal Officer-1 – Mob: 99014-18424; C. Rajesh, MCC Zone-2 – Nodal Officer-2 – Mob: 73378-26224; A. Balasubramanya, Periyapatna taluk – Mob: 96866-18136.

The Food Safety Officer has instructed the above persons to work at the respective areas mentioned along with their names, according to a press release from the Food Safety and Drug Administration District Designated Officer.