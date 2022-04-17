Spectacular Pink Moon-2022 !
Photo News

Spectacular Pink Moon-2022 !

April 17, 2022

On the Full Moon Day yesterday (Apr. 16), the spectacular ‘Pink Moon’ too appeared on the sky shining at its peak at 12.15 am, that is on Apr. 17. Interestingly, this time the ‘Pink Moon’ will be visible the whole weekend making it even more spectacular.  The yearly ‘Pink Moon’ is also said to be a Supermoon, which means it comes a little bit closer to the Earth while orbiting during this period. This makes it look bigger and brighter, making it a Supermoon. The ‘Pink Moon’ is also known by other names such as ‘Sprouting Grass Moon’, ‘Growing Moon’, ‘Fish Moon’ and ‘Hare Moon.’’ This  picture was sent to Star of Mysore this morning by one of its readers Sagar Suresh of Bogadi, who is a Mechanical Engineer by profession and pursuing photography as his hobby.

