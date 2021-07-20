Spend Rs.10 crore on Devaraja Market renovation: Samithi

July 20, 2021

Utilise remaining Rs.90 crore to build a new Multi-Speciality Hospital in Mysuru

Govt. urged to protect heritage structures

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing pulling down of the century-old Devaraja Market, a group of concerned citizens of Mysuru, under the banner of Devaraja Market Samrakshana Kriya Samithi, has urged the State Government to renovate the market at Rs.10 crore and utilise the remaining Rs.90 crore (out of the proposed Rs. 100 crore meant for demolition and reconstruction) on the construction of a new Multi-Speciality Hospital in Old Exhibition Grounds in the interest of citizens.

A press release, signed by Bannur K. Raju, Dr. R.D. Kumar, H.L. Yamuna and others, stated that tourists come from all over the world to see the historic Devaraja Market. Unfortunately, the elected representatives were in a great hurry to demolish the market building. This structure built in the heart of the city has found its place in the list of heritage structures.

Unfortunately, the Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, who inspected the market recently, wants to demolish and rebuild the market at a cost of Rs.100 crore.

When the lives of hundreds of market traders and street vendors have been ruined due to Corona crisis, the Minister talks of spending Rs.100 crore on this project. It was better for the Government to spend Rs.10 crore on market renovation and the rest on building a Multi-Speciality Hospital. If this is done, the people of Mysuru will remember the Minister forever.

The Samithi also suggested the Minister to inspect the recently renovated 120-year-old Ayurveda Hospital on New Sayyaji Rao Road before taking up the works on the market.