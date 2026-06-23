‘Sri Nalwadi’ award presented 
News

‘Sri Nalwadi’ award presented 

June 23, 2026

Mysuru: Mysuru Kannada Vedike presented ‘Sri Nalwadi’ award for achievers from different fields during Rajarshi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanthotsava celebrations held at Freedom Fighters Park, Subbarayanakere, in city recently.  

The programme was inaugurated by Thinker Prof. K. Kalachannegowda by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Nalwadi.  

The awards were presented to A.P. Nagesh (social service), Dr. K.B. Lingaraju (industry), M.R. Anitha (education), Sai Chamaraja Mandakalli (activist), C. Narayanagowda (industry and social service), Mohan Kayaka (journalism), S. Shivakumar (Police Department), G. Yadunandan (social service), Salundi Doreswamy (education) and K. Obaiah Swamiji (activist).  

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Kalachannegowda welcomed the move of identifying and encouraging the achievers stating that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar always encouraged people who worked in his court with promptness. 

“Mysore Kingdom was the only pro-people Kingdom among the 560 Kingdoms in the pre-independent era. Prompt officials were being appointed to ensure corruption-free and transparent administration,” he added.  

Mysuru Kannada Vedike President S. Balakrishna presided. Vedike office-bearers Nalabeedi Ravi, Manohar, Bogadi Siddegowda, Gurubasappa, Palace Babu, Gopi, Kaveramma, Malini, Bhavani, Pushpalatha, LIC Siddappa and others were present during the occasion. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching