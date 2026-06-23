‘Sri Nalwadi’ award presented 

June 23, 2026

Mysuru: Mysuru Kannada Vedike presented ‘Sri Nalwadi’ award for achievers from different fields during Rajarshi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanthotsava celebrations held at Freedom Fighters Park, Subbarayanakere, in city recently.

The programme was inaugurated by Thinker Prof. K. Kalachannegowda by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Nalwadi.

The awards were presented to A.P. Nagesh (social service), Dr. K.B. Lingaraju (industry), M.R. Anitha (education), Sai Chamaraja Mandakalli (activist), C. Narayanagowda (industry and social service), Mohan Kayaka (journalism), S. Shivakumar (Police Department), G. Yadunandan (social service), Salundi Doreswamy (education) and K. Obaiah Swamiji (activist).

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Kalachannegowda welcomed the move of identifying and encouraging the achievers stating that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar always encouraged people who worked in his court with promptness.

“Mysore Kingdom was the only pro-people Kingdom among the 560 Kingdoms in the pre-independent era. Prompt officials were being appointed to ensure corruption-free and transparent administration,” he added.

Mysuru Kannada Vedike President S. Balakrishna presided. Vedike office-bearers Nalabeedi Ravi, Manohar, Bogadi Siddegowda, Gurubasappa, Palace Babu, Gopi, Kaveramma, Malini, Bhavani, Pushpalatha, LIC Siddappa and others were present during the occasion.