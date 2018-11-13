‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’ play postponed to Nov.15

The four-and-a-half-hour play to be staged everyday till Nov.18

Mysuru: The State Government has announced a three-day mourning following the passing away of Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers and Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar on Nov.12 and hence, ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’ that was to be staged from Nov.14 to 18 at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises, will now be staged from Nov.15.

In a press release, Rangayana Director Bhagirathi Bai Kadam has stated that the play which was to be staged for five days from Nov.14 to 18 has now been reduced to four days and it will be staged from Nov.15 to 18 from 6 pm on all the days.

Those who have purchased tickets for the Nov.14 show can preserve the tickets for Nov.15 show. However, they have been asked to exchange the tickets for change of seat numbers at the Rangayana office, she said.

“It is difficult to add more seats in the theatre as the play is four-and-a-half hours long and more people cannot be accommodated,” she said.

Speaking to Star of Mysore here this morning, she said that since the play is reduced to four days, they would stage the play in Bengaluru on Nov.23 and 24, return to Mysuru and stage a few more shows, the dates for which will be announced later.

The play marks the 50th anniversary of Jnanpith Award to poet laureate Kuvempu for his epic ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam.’

City’s theatre repertory Rangayana, in association with Kannada and Culture Department, will stage the adapted play of ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam.’

Advance booking

The entry ticket is priced at Rs.50 per head. The tickets can be reserved in advance at Rangayana office between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm on all the days.

The tickets will be reserved based on first-cum-first-serve basis, until the tickets last.

The tickets can be booked online through payumoney.

Bhoomigeeta where the play is going to be staged can accommodate 210 people.

The audience should reach the venue half-an-hour in advance and the tickets will be on first-cum-first serve basis.

The online ticket booking will stop two hours before the commencement of the play and the back three rows are reserved for online ticket holders. There will be no seat numbers for online ticket buyers and they have to show the message on the mobile phones and get the tickets.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-2512639 or 2415905 or log on to website: www.rangayana.org