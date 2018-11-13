Vehicle lifter, who had stolen former MLA M.K. Somashekar’s SUV, nabbed

Five cases solved, three four-wheelers, two bikes worth about Rs.50 lakh recovered

Mysuru: A vehicle lifter, who had stolen the Toyota Innova Crysta SUV of former MLA M.K. Somashekar which was parked at the Toyota service station in Vijayanagar Police limits in the month of July and a Maruti S Cross SUV on Sept.12 from Mandovi Motors on KRS Road, has been nabbed by Devaraja Police.

Following the SUVs being stolen, complaints were lodged at Vijayanagar and Devaraja Police Stations and the Police had registered a case in this regard.

On Nov.11, Devaraja Police traced the accused at his residence in Bengaluru and nabbed him. The accused is 56-year-old Pillakal Nazeer, a resident of New Gurappanapalya, BTM 1st Stage in Bengaluru.

Following his arrest, Devaraja Police have recovered one Maruti S Cross, one Maruti 800, one Toyota Innova Crysta, one Honda Activa and one TVS Ntorq scooters all worth about Rs.50 lakh from him. The Cops have also solved two cases in Devaraja Police limits and one case each at Vijayanagar in Mysuru, Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara and Halasur Police limits.

Police said that the accused had sold former MLA Somashekar’s Innova in Chennai and other vehicles in Bengaluru at a throw-away price and was leading a luxurious life.

DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe supervised Devaraja Sub-Division ACP G.S. Gajendra Prasad, Devaraja Inspector Prasanna Kumar, Sub-Inspector S. Raju and staff Somashetty, Suresh, Venugopal, Manjunath, Umesh, K.S. Prakash, Nandeesh and Venkatesh in the nabbing and recovery operation.

Recovered SUV is not mine: M.K. Somashekar

Meanwhile, when Star of Mysore contacted former MLA M.K. Somashekar on the Police recovering the stolen Innova SUV, he said that the recovered SUV was not his and the company had already replaced him with another SUV some time back.