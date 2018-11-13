G.D. Harish Gowda’s faction wins MCDCC Bank Polls

Mysuru: In a huge setback to incumbent President S. Chandrashekar, the faction supported by JD(S) youth leader G.D. Harish Gowda, son of District Minister G.T. Devegowda, won the MCDCC (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central) Bank polls held here yesterday.

The voting for electing 12 out of the 17 Directors of the Bank was held between 9 am and 4 pm at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road here yesterday, following which the counting of votes was taken up.

Five Directors — G.D. Harish Gowda, B. Basavegowda, Amith Devarahatti, R. Narendra and Y.M. Jayaram — were earlier elected unopposed.

In all, there were 27 candidates in the fray for 12 Directors and 587 members of the Bank were eligible to cast their votes.

After the voting ended at 4 pm, the counting of votes was taken up and the results were declared, with G.D. Harish Gowda-led faction emerging victorious and the rival faction led by the incumbent President S. Chandrashekar losing badly. In fact, S. Chandrashekar himself lost the election. M. Kumar won from Mysuru taluk seat defeating his nearest rival Mellahalli Mahadevaswamy by three votes. While Kumar secured 11 votes, Mahadevaswamy got 8 votes.

G.C. Singegowda was elected (7 votes) from H.D. Kote seat defeating his nearest rival K. Lokesh (5 votes). M.P. Sunil was declared elected (19 votes) from Gundlupet defeating his nearest rival N. Mahadevappa (8 votes).

ZP Member B.N. Sadanand was declared elected (18 votes) from Nanjangud seat defeating his rival B.S. Mahesh (6 votes).

C.N. Ravi was declared elected (20 votes) from Periyapatna by trouncing his rival Puttaraju (2 votes). However, the Chamarajanagar seat result sprung up a surprise with both the candidates B.G. Nagendra Kumar and K.M. Shivashankar ending up getting 10 votes each. As the result was a tie, the victor was chosen from a lottery draw, in which B.G. Nagendra Kumar of G.D. Harish Gowda faction was declared elected. K.G. Mahesh, who bagged 7 votes, was declared elected from Chamarajanagar APMC seat defeating his nearest rival C. Mahesh (2 votes).

The result of Town Co-operative Banks and Housing Co-operative Societies seat was declared tied after both the candidates, MCC Corporator SMB Manju and Dr. M.B. Manjegowda, bagging 12 votes each. Later, Dr. Manjegowda was declared elected from the seat through a lottery draw, much to the disappointment of SBM Manju.

H.J. Nagaprasad was declared elected (20 votes) from Consumer Co-operative Societies and Non-Agricultural Credit Co-operative Societies seat, defeating his rivals M. Meenakshi (5 votes) and P. Srikantamurthy (3 votes).

The incumbent MCDCC Bank President S. Chandrashekar lost to former ZP Vice-President H. Subbaiah from District Co-operative Societies seat, while Subbaiah secured 21 votes, S. Chandrashekar managed just 12 votes, thus losing by 9 votes.

K.S. Kumar scored a resounding victory from Mysuru District Taluks Co-operative Societies seat (barring Nanjangud taluk) defeating his rival A.T. Somashekar. S.M. Kempanna (35 votes) was declared elected from Chamarajanagar District Taluk Societies (and also Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district) seat defeating his rival K.M. Madappa (17 votes).

Out of the 17 Directors, barring Hanur MLA R. Narendra and Y.M. Jayaram from Yelandur, all the 15 other newly elected Directors belong to the camp led by youth JD(S) leader G.D. Harish Gowda.