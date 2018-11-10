High Court gives nod for MCDCC Bank Polls
Mysuru:  The Karnataka High Court on Friday lifted the stay on the MCDCC (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central) Bank elections, thus paving the way for holding the election as per schedule on Nov.12. Following the High Court direction, the Cooperative Election Commission on Nov.7 had stayed the polls for electing Directors of MCDCC Bank.

But the HC on Friday lifted the stay and paved the way for holding the polls on Nov.12, as earlier scheduled. Following the lifting of the stay, the election will take place at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road on Monday (Nov.12).

Former MCDCC Bank President C. Basavegowda, G.D. Harish Gowda, son of District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Jayaramu, Amit Devarahatti and MLA R. Narendra have already been elected unopposed as Directors from T. Narasipur, Hunsur, Yelandur, K.R. Nagar and Kollegal respectively and as such the polls will be held only for the remaining seats.

The Deputy Commissioner initiating the election process on Sept.1, had announced the poll schedule on Oct.25, following which filing, screening and withdrawal of nominations took place.

But a few Directors knocked on the Cooperative Election Commission and subsequently the Commission stayed the polls. However, some other Directors moved the High Court against the stay. High Court Judge, G. Narender, who heard the plea on Friday, vacated the stay and directed for holding elections as per schedule.

