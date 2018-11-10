Littérateur Narayanaswamy passes away in city

Mysuru: A man with a scientific temperament and rationalist thinking Ja.Ho. Narayanaswamy (78) popularly called Jahona, who was a great admirer and follower of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, passed away yesterday (Nov.9) at a private hospital in city.

He was suffering from fever since the last three to four days and was brought to Mysuru for treatment at JSS Hospital. However, while he was being admitted, he breathed his last.

Narayanaswamy leaves behind his wife Tara, two children, daughter J.N. Tejashree, a noted poet and son Tejaswi, besides a host of relatives, friends and admirers.

Jahona was born on July 13, 1941 in Janivara village in Hassan taluk to Honnaiah and Thimamma couple. He finished his primary and PU Education in Hassan and left for Bengaluru to work.

He worked in City Cooperative Bank in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Bharath Earth Movers Limited and while working, he completed his B.Com, BL, MA, Diploma in Drama. Later, he returned to Hassan, his native place and practised as a Lawyer and served twice as Public Prosecutor.

He has produced more than 30 works including the two famous ones ‘Vivekanandara Krantikari Vicharagalu’ and a novel ‘Adamya’ based on the story of Ekalvya.

He was a member of the Karnataka Sahitya Academy, Founder-President of Hassan District BGVS, General Secretary of Saksharata Andolana, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Secretary and District Writers Forum Founder-President.

He has read his poems in District, State and National-level Literary and Poets’ Meets. He has also acted in ‘Sankranti’ movie and in TV serial ‘Jenugoodu.’ He was also the President of the 7th Kannada Sahitya Sammelan held at Hassan district.

University of Mysore retired Professor of English, Prof. R. Ramachandra, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that Jahona had memorised Kuvempu’s ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’ and also was an authority on the many works of Kuvempu.

Former Prasaranga Director Prof. C. Naganna recalled that just last month Jahona delivered a 50-minute talk during a seminar on Kuvempu at Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS).

Condolence: Critic Prof. O.L. Nagabushan Swamy, Thinkers Prof. K.S. Bhagawan, Dr. S. Tukaram, T.S. Ramaswamy and others have condoled his death.

His last rites were held at his native village Janivara this afternoon.