News

Srikanteshwara Temple recordsRs. 1.69 crore hundi collection

June 26, 2024

Nanjangud: The famous Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud has recorded a hundi collection of Rs. 1.69 crore said Temple Executive Officer Jagadish Kumar.

The counting of all the 35 hundis was taken up at the temple premises yesterday during which Rs.1,69,70,000 cash, 134 grams of gold, 2.350 kg silver articles and 23 foreign currencies were found. Temple Executive Officer Jagadish Kumar, AEO Satish, Muzrai Tahsildar Vidyalatha, Venkatesh Prasad, Gurumallaiah, Bank Manger T.K. Nayak and others were present.

