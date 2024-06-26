Beware, dengue cases on the rise in district

June 26, 2024

2,395 blood samples tested from Jan. till June; 358 persons test positive for dengue

Mysore/Mysuru: If you have high fever along with headache, muscle, bone or joint pain, nausea, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, swollen glands and rashes on skin, do not neglect it and seek medical attention immediately as these are the symptoms of dengue, which are caused due to bite from Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

Though cases of dengue have increased in the State including Mysuru district, no serious cases have been reported.

In Mysuru district from January to June, 2024, as many as 2,395 blood samples were tested out of which 358 samples have been tested positive.

In Mysuru city, blood samples of 743 people were tested out of which 146 people tested positive for dengue. In Mysuru Rural, 272 people were tested and 47 were confirmed positive. T. Narasipur taluk: 106 samples tested out of which six samples tested positive. Nanjangud taluk: 173 samples tested out of which 18 samples tested positive. H.D. Kote taluk: 87 blood samples tested out of which 14 tested positive. Hunsur taluk: Out of 652 people, 72 tested positive. Periyapatna taluk: 201 tested out of which 29 tested positive. K.R. Nagar taluk: Blood samples of 122 people were tested out of which 22 have tested positive for dengue.

Month-wise statistics

January: 391 samples tested, 39 test positive; February: 436 samples tested, 80 test positive; March: 321 samples tested, 55 test positive; April: 439 samples tested, 78 test positive; May: 640 samples tested, 89 test positive; June: 168 blood samples were tested out of which 17 samples tested positive.

There were 789 dengue cases detected in 2022 and 702 in 2023.

Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes breed in fresh water

Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes, which causes dengue breeds in fresh water stored in cement tanks, drums, earthen pots, discarded coconut shells, bottle caps among other such things.

Hence precautions should be taken to see that water does not remain stagnant and see that water tanks be cleaned regularly. Empty coconut shells and bottle caps should be discarded in a properly way so that water will not remain stagnant in it.

Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes are usually active in the morning and evening hours. Though there is no specific medicine or vaccine for dengue, the spread of the virus can be prevented by taking precautionary steps. Doctors are giving medicines based on the symptoms.

All have recovered: DHO

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that all 358 patients, who had tested positive for dengue in the district, have recovered in just two to three days.

The DHO said that the Department has taken up all activities to prevent dengue infections and patient-wise follow up is taken up. So far, no serious cases have been reported and till June 23, no active cases were reported, he added.

Dr. Kumaraswamy further said that human beings are infected with dengue virus only through the bite of Aedes Aegypti mosquito and does not spread through other means. The virus does not spread from one infected person to another and the Department has taken all steps to control the spread of dengue by destroying the larvae of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes.

ASHA workers and the Health Department staff are creating awareness among the public, he added.

Five beds reserved in all Government Hospitals

The DHO said that importance has been given to early detection and treatment and hence more tests are being conducted. Awareness is being created to those coming to hospitals with dengue symptoms and every Primary Health Centre (PHC) has the facility to test blood which is free of cost including the treatment, the DHO added.

“Five beds each in District Hospital and Taluk Hospitals has been reserved for providing treatment to those suffering from dengue,” the DHO said.