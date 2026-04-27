Sringeri Assembly Segment: Re-counting of postal ballots on May 2
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Sringeri Assembly Segment: Re-counting of postal ballots on May 2

April 27, 2026

Chikkamagalur: Following a High Court order, the Chikkamagalur District Administration will take up re-counting of postal ballots concerning Sringeri Assembly Segment of the                                                   district on May 2.

T.D. Rajegowda of the Congress had defeated his nearest rival D.N. Jeevraj of the BJP by a slender margin of 201 votes in the 2023 Assembly elections from Sringeri Constituency. In the polls, 2,811 postal ballots were cast, out of which 279 votes were declared invalid.

Subsequently, the defeated BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj, taking strong objection to the rejection of 279 votes, moved the High Court seeking a re-count of the postal ballots.

The HC, which heard the petition on Apr. 6, directed the authorities to take up re-counting of the postal ballots. Now, the District Administration has set May 2 as the date of re-counting.

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