Western Ghats crucial for water security: Dr. T.V. Ramachandra

April 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Effective management of watershed regions in tune with the environment can significantly enhance agricultural productivity and even double farmers’ income, said Senior Scientist Dr. T.V. Ramachandra.

He was delivering a Technical Talk on ‘Ecologically Sensitive Regions in the Western Ghats: Conservation for Intergenerational’ at the World Earth Day programme organised by the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI), Mysuru Local Centre, in association with tAct, Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru and Jiv, Mysuru, at IEI on JLB Road in Mysuru last evening.

Dr. Ramachandra is the Coordinator of Energy and Wetlands Research Group (EWRG), Convener of the Environmental Information System (ENVIS) at the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bengaluru.

Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s emphasis on doubling farmers’ income, he said the target is achievable through scientific watershed management.

“Where native vegetation is preserved, soil retains more water, leading to improved yields. Farmers need not depend on subsidies of Rs. 10,000, as their income can increase three to four times through better productivity,” he explained.

He, however, expressed concern over delays in implementation, attributing them to a lingering colonial mindset among sections of the bureaucracy. “Colonial rulers exploited natural resources without concern. Unfortunately, that attitude persists, affecting efforts aimed at public welfare,” he observed.

Drawing from his research in Western Ghats, Dr. Ramachandra noted that regions with native forest cover ensure perennial water flow in streams and rivers. In contrast, areas dominated by monoculture plantations witness water availability for only 6-8 months, while regions with less than 30% forest cover have water only during the rainy season. He stressed the need for immediate environmental protection measures to safeguard clean air and water for future generations.

IEI Mysuru Chairman H.S. Suresh Babu presided over the programme. Committee Member Krishnaprasad and Programme Convener S. Shivaprasad were also present.

‘Year-round access to water increases productivity’

Farmers in regions with year-round water availability can grow up to three crops annually and earn as much as Rs. 1.54 lakh per acre, while those in degraded watershed areas, where water is available for only six to eight months, are limited to a single crop and an income of about Rs. 32,000 per acre, said Senior Scientist Dr. T.V. Ramachandra of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.).

He explained that crop yields are closely linked to forest cover in watershed regions. “In areas with forests, paddy yields range between 14 and 18 quintals per acre, compared to just 6 to 8 quintals in regions without forest cover. Forest ecosystems also support pollinators, which further improve productivity,” he noted.

Dr. Ramachandra stressed the need to instil environmental awareness among children and future generations. “Protecting forests and watersheds is not just about ecology, but also about ensuring sustainable livelihoods for farmers and securing clean air and water for the future,” he said.