Health, Innovation, Leadership: CFTRI salutes women

April 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, brought together scientists, staff members and students to recognise the achievements and contributions of women in science and society recently.

Dr. P. Deepa, Director, Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute, Mysuru, was the chief guest while Dr. C.M. Parameshwara, CEO and Founder of Smiles Hospital, Bengaluru, was the guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Deepa emphasised the importance of empowering women through education, skill development and opportunities in research and innovation.

Highlighting the strength and resilience of women, she remarked that “Calm is Power,” noting that the inner strength of women enables them to make remarkable contributions in their professional careers while managing responsibilities at home.

She also stated that the “Rhythm of Home is the Rhythm of the Nation,” emphasising that the harmony, motivation and dedication of women within families play a crucial role in the progress and development of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Parameshwara highlighted the importance of health and well-being among women. He stressed the need for regular medical care, mental well-being and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. He observed that empowering women also includes ensuring their physical and emotional health.

Expressing concern over the prevalence of female foeticide in India, he called for greater awareness and societal responsibility.

He also advised caution in the consumption of antibiotics, noting that antibiotic resistance among women is becoming a growing concern in the country. While discussing food and nutrition, he introduced the concept of “KYC — Know Your Consumption,” encouraging individuals to be mindful of their dietary choices.

In his presidential remarks, Dr. Giridhar Parvatam, Director of CSIR-CFTRI, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of women scientists and staff at CFTRI.

He noted that the institute actively encourages research on natural formulations rich in minerals and vitamins aimed at improving women’s health at various life stages, including pregnancy and lactation.

He also highlighted the achievements of several women entrepreneurs in the food sector who have benefited from food technology innovations and training initiatives. Dr. Pushpa S. Murthy, Chief Scientist welcomed. Crassina Kasar, Principal Scientist, proposed a vote of thanks.