Teacher shoots self to death
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Teacher shoots self to death

April 27, 2026

Madikeri: A teacher ended her life by shooting self to death at Bengoor, coming under Bhagamandala Police limits yesterday.

The deceased teacher is Anjapanda Rohini (51), a resident of Bengoor, near Cherambane, who was serving as a teacher at Cherambane Govt. Model Primary School.

Rohini shot herself with a single barrel gun at about 5 am yesterday and her husband Karumbaiah, who was sleeping in the adjacent room, rushed out on hearing the gun shot only to see his wife Rohini lying dead in a pool of blood.

Based on the complaint from Karumbaiah, Bhagamandala Police, who registered a case, conducted mahazar, shifted the body to the District Hospital for post-mortem besides seizing the single barrel gun.

Post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members. It is learnt that Rohini was depressed and hence she took the extreme step while a few others said despite teaching pressure, she was deployed for census. Depressed over it, she ended her life.

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