Mysuru bizmen seek stronger export via Mangaluru Port

April 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to boost import-export activity from Mysuru and Nanjangud, business leaders held a joint meeting with representatives of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) — formerly New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) — and the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

At the meeting held at a private hotel on Saturday, NMPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh assured full support for trade growth in the region. He outlined ongoing infrastructure development at the port, future expansion plans, and customer-focused initiatives to support businesses in southern Karnataka.

Stating that Mangaluru Port is a transparent and cost-effective option, he said, it is well-suited for importers and exporters from the Mysuru region.

NMPA Traffic Manager K. Rajendra Kumar highlighted the port’s role in expanding trade across Karnataka and beyond, while Customs Commissioner P. Vineetha Shekhar stressed the need for coordinated efforts to improve trade facilitation and ease of doing business.

Delegates from the Mysuru and Nanjangud business community were briefed on growth opportunities, partnerships and the port’s expanding logistics and maritime capacity.

MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju underlined the importance of port-led industrial growth. “Mysuru is not just a tourism hub but is emerging as a software centre. Local entrepreneurs must take advantage of the New Mangalore Port, one of Karnataka’s key gateways to global markets,” he said.

He noted that Mysuru has also developed into a hub for IT, education and food processing, while Nanjangud has attracted major investments in pharmaceuticals, chemicals and manufacturing.

“With stronger port connectivity, exports will increase, logistics costs will come down and new employment opportunities will be created,” he added.

The meeting also saw interactions between industry representatives and officials on trade facilities, connectivity and future collaboration.

Among those present were Dinesh Kumar, Director at the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, S. Shanthi, Vice-Chairperson, NMPA and H.C. Balachandra, CEO, Karnataka Maritime Board.