NIMHANS-like hospital plan on green belt faces protest

April 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Environmentalists and farmers have strongly opposed the Karnataka Government’s decision to set up a NIMHANS-like hospital on land in Survey Numbers 60, 68 and 8 in Gudamadanahalli in Varuna hobli of Mysuru taluk, urging authorities to identify an alternative site.

The proposed hospital, planned with state-of-the-art facilities, is expected to cater to the healthcare needs of Mysuru and neighbouring districts, including Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu.

Yesterday morning, environmental activists visited the protest site where local farmers have been staging demonstrations against the project. They interacted with residents and urged the Govt. to drop plans to construct the hospital on agricultural land.

Moisture-rich land

Retired Major General S.G. Vombatkere said, the farmland in Gudamadanahalli is highly fertile and forms part of a crucial green belt. “The move to build a hospital here is condemnable. Protecting green zones is essential and the project must be shifted to a more suitable location,” he said.

Wetland expert U.N. Ravikumar pointed out that moisture-rich land is ideal for agriculture. “Large-scale construction here is inappropriate. The hospital should come up elsewhere,” he said.

Activist Parashuramegowda of ‘Parisarakkaagi Naavu’ organisation stressed that preserving existing green zones is critical. “Creating new green cover is difficult. Building on fertile farmland is unacceptable,” he said.

Hosakote Basavaraju of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha said, Survey Nos. 60 and 68 together measure about 37 acres, of which nearly 20 acres have been earmarked for the hospital. “Farmers dependent on this land will be displaced and the remaining 17 acres are also being diverted for other purposes. This is unjust,” he said.

Farmers also highlighted that the land produces green fodder vital for dairy farming. Local women run a milk cooperative and fodder from the area is supplied to Mysuru Zoo, Pinjrapole Society and even Dasara elephants.

“If the hospital is built here, both dairy farmers and livestock will suffer,” said farmer leader P. Maramkaiah.

The protest saw participation from several activists and local leaders, including Leela Shivakumar, Umesh Kumar, Mahesh, Mahadevamma, Geetha and others.