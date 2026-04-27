Veterans seek park redesign to preserve War Memorial dignity

April 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: K.P. Diwakar, President of Mysuru Ex-Servicemen Association and a member of the War Memorial Committee, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, said the Association would launch a formal protest demanding that the Rs. 1 crore park project be revised to preserve the dignity of martyred soldiers.

“The MCC must immediately suspend the work. The present plan is wholly inappropriate for a site that is a temple of sacrifice. Entertainment-oriented features will disturb the solemnity required for a memorial that hosts high-protocol events attended by senior military and civil officials,” he said.

Diwakar also raised technical concerns over the proposed installation of heavy military equipment such as tanks and artillery guns.

He pointed out that the existing concrete foundations laid by the MCC may not be structurally adequate to bear such loads. The Association has sought a high-level meeting with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to review and redesign the project.

He suggested an alternative plan that focuses on maintaining the sanctity of the site, including construction of a proper compound wall and development of a quiet garden with walking paths, while removing all play equipment and other recreational features.

“While we have no objection to a fountain for aesthetic purpose, the idea of a recreational hub must be dropped. If the project is not modified to uphold the honour of the site, we will be compelled to intensify our protest,” he warned.