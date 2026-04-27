HOPCOMS to set up more outlets in city

April 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to expand its business and consumer outreach, the District HOPCOMS (Horticultural Produce Co-operative Marketing Society) has planned to establish 30 more outlets in city and district.

Currently, the HOPCOMS has 30 outlets in the city, out of which 16 have been temporarily shut down on account of staff shortage. Now, the HOPCOMS, taking note of rising public demand for its quality Horticultural products, mainly fruits and vegetables, plans to set up 30 more outlets across the city, by recruiting staff on contract basis.

HOPCOMS, which directly procures fresh fruits and vegetables from farmers on a daily basis, is currently selling 7-8 tons of Horticultural produce on an average per day, with a total transaction about Rs. 5 lakh daily. Buoyed by the rising popularity, the HOPCOMS has proposed to set up its proposed new outlets in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) or Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) premises.

As a first step in this regard, identification of shops, measuring at least 10’x15’ in area, belonging to MCC or MDA has begun.

Mysuru District HOPCOMS President B.P. Boregowda said that HOPCOMS has been selling quality and fresh fruits and vegetables to consumers for decades at reasonable prices.

Pointing out that HOPCOMS has been able to retain its costumers due to consistent maintenance of quality and freshness, he said that the identification of appropriate and adequate space for the setting up of 30 new outlets is underway.

“The HOPCOMS has decided to renovate the existing old outlets at a cost of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh each, with the intention of giving a hi-tech look in keeping with the modern day trends. HOPCOMS has received a grant of Rs. 30 lakh for the purpose, which will be utilised judiciously for the renovation of all outlets,” Boregowda said adding that it has also been planned to sell HOPCOMS popular bottled grape juice at all its outlets, which has become a popular brand of HOPCOMS, going by the growing number of consumers.

Hosahundi Raghu, a former HOPCOMS President, said that it has been planned to submit a memorandum to the Government seeking exclusive (sole agency) rights to HOPCOMS for supplying fruits and vegetables to schools & hostels and the requirements of all other concerned Government Departments. A delegation of HOPCOMS would soon meet CM Siddaramaiah in this regard, he added.