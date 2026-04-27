Minister D. Sudhakar continues to be critical
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Minister D. Sudhakar continues to be critical

April 27, 2026

CM, Dy.CM enquire his health condition with doctors

Bengaluru: The health condition of D. Sudhakar, Minister for Planning and Statistics, who is undergoing treatment at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Bengaluru, continues to be critical, according to sources.

Sudhakar, who underwent a knee surgery at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru a week ago, suffered from lung infection post-operation, following which he was shifted to KIMS, where he is in the ICU with ventilator support, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited KIMS Hospital yesterday. He met Sudhakar’s family members and doctors and enquired about his health condition. CM Siddaramaiah also visited Sudhakar at the hospital on Saturday and discussed his health with family members and doctors.

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