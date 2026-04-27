War Memorial Park revamp draws flak

April 27, 2026

Ex-servicemen oppose MCC’s plan for recreational facilities at solemn site

Msyore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched a Rs. 1 crore project to redevelop a park near the War Memorial at the NCC Parade Grounds, close to the old Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office. However, the move has sparked opposition from the ex-servicemen community.

The project, located adjacent to the city’s War Memorial, has drawn criticism from the Ex-Servicemen’s Association. While members have welcomed efforts to restore the neglected park, they have objected to the inclusion of recreational features such as an amphitheatre, which is purely focused on entertainment. The park had remained in a dilapidated condition for several months. After the DC’s Office was shifted to Siddarthanagar, the area reportedly became prone to unauthorised activities due to a lack of monitoring.

Rs. 1 crore project

To address this, the MCC has prepared a detailed plan, under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), to develop the nearly 22,798 sq. mts. park with walking paths, Memorial paving, display platforms and designated leisure spaces.

The proposed works include chain-link fencing, a main entrance with a wicket gate, paved walkways, landscaping and a borewell with internal piping for water supply.

The plan also provides for children’s play equipment, outdoor gym facilities, 20 benches, 15 dustbins and 40 streetlights.

As part of its environmental measures, the project includes two rainwater harvesting units and the planting of 55 trees. A children’s play area with basic equipment such as a slide, swing, see-saw and merry-go-round has also been proposed.

MCC officials said the tender process has been completed and work is progressing, with the park expected to be opened to the public within a month.

Works on paved walkways and landscaping underway at the War Memorial Park near old DC’s Office in Mysuru.

A sacred space

However, veterans from the ex-servicemen community have raised concerns over the nature of the development. “The War Memorial is like a temple to us. It is a place of silence and respect,” a representative said.

They pointed out that the site will host high-protocol events attended by senior officers from the armed forces and argued that turning the surrounding area into a recreational space would affect its sanctity.

The Ex-Servicemen’s Association has decided to submit a representation to the authorities concerned seeking the removal of the recreational components from the War Memorial Project.