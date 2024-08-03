Implementation of Kasturirangan Committee Report: ‘Decision after discussing with Forest Minister’
Implementation of Kasturirangan Committee Report: ‘Decision after discussing with Forest Minister’

August 3, 2024

Madikeri: At a press conference held after inspecting landslide and flood-affected areas in Kodagu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed that the decision to reject the Kasturirangan Committee Report on the conservation of the Western Ghats will be finalised following further discussions with the Forest Minister.

He added that the report, which has been a point of contention, will be reviewed more thoroughly before a final and suitable decision is made. “The Government is against the implementation of the Kasturirangan Committee Report. Though the Government rejected the report, we will discuss the issue with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and not make a hasty decision. The issue needs more discussions before arriving at any decision,” he added.

Environmentalists in the State have been pressing for the implementation of the report to protect the fragile landscape. Still, it has been rejected by all political parties, giving in to considerations other than ecological protection.

When the Chief Minister’s attention was drawn to the report of the Geological Survey of India for a permanent solution to the problem of landslips, Siddaramaiah said he would review and discuss it.

