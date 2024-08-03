Bengaluru Police impose speed limit on NICE Road

August 3, 2024

Ban on two-wheelers from 10 pm to 5 am every day

Bengaluru: In a major step to prevent accidents on NICE Road, the Bengaluru City Police have banned the movement of two-wheelers during night time and set the speed limit for all vehicles for the first time since the road opened to motorists in 2008.

The restriction took effect on Aug. 2. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda issued a notification banning two-wheelers from 10 pm to 5 am every day until further notice.

The Police observed that accidents involving two-wheelers were more frequent at night. The notification stated that fatal and non-fatal accidents on NICE Road were due to over speeding, rash and negligent driving. There has been a yearly increase in deaths and injuries.

The speed limits set are as follows: For M1 category vehicles (motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers with no more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat), the speed limit is 120 kmph.

For motor vehicles with nine or more seats in addition to driver’s seat, speed limit is 100 kmph.

For motorcycles and vehicles used for carriage of goods, the speed limit is 80 kmph. Despite LED signboards indicating speed limits, accidents have continued to occur. Senior Police officials raised concerns over the issue, prompting the Commissioner to set these speed limits.

NICE Road, a 23.5 km stretch, connects Kengeri, Kamakshipalya, Jnanabarathi, and Byatarayanapura. Another 21 km stretch connects Talaghattapura, K.S. Layout, Hulimavu, and Electronic City.

In addition to over speeding, lane discipline violations contribute to the rising number of accidents. According to statistics, since 2022, there have been approximately 296 accidents on NICE Road, with 92 being fatal and 204 non-fatal.

Senior Traffic Police requested the speed limit notification, noting that investigations revealed driver negligence and absence of speed limits as causes of accidents. The notification has been issued under Section 115 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Section 3 of Karnataka Traffic Control Act, 1960.