Vedike’s plan to lay siege to BJP City Office foiled
News

Vedike’s plan to lay siege to BJP City Office foiled

August 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: About 60 members including women of Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike led by its State President K.S. Shivaramu held a protest rally against the BJP and JD(S) in city, this morning. The protestors, who arrived at Ekalavya Circle in front of the Maharaja College Ground, shouted slogans against State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra and other leaders accusing them of conspiracy to tarnish the image of AHINDA leaders in the State including CM Siddaramaiah. 

Later, the protestors holding placards marched toward BJP City office passing through Krishnaraja Boulevard and Vani Vilas Road where they were stopped by the Police following which they gathered in front of the Mahatma Gandhi bust in front of Mysore Court Complex and staged a dharna against the Mysore Chalo padayatra being taken up by the BJP and JD(S) parties.

Congress leaders N.R. Nagesh, J.J. Anand, Ravinandan and Lokesh Kumar took part.

