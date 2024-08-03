Advocates Forum calls for immediate implementation of inner reservation

August 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Terming the Supreme Court judgement on inner reservation among SC communities as a historic one, the city’s Samajika Nyayapara Vedike (Advocates Forum) has demanded immediate implementation of the SC order.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Vedike’s senior advocate S. Arunkumar said that the Vedike welcomes the SC judgement granting powers to State Governments on inner reservation among SC communities.

Pointing out that the previous Basavaraj Bommai and the current Siddaramaiah Governments had recommended the Centre for implementation of inner reservation, he said as such, CM Siddaramaiah should immediately convene a Cabinet meeting in this regard.

Noting that Andhra Pradesh had taken steps for inner categorisation ahead of implementation of inner reservation, he said that however, Punjab Government in 1975 and Haryana Government in 1994 failed in their attempts.

“Following a massive Madiga movement in Andhra Pradesh, the then Andhra Government headed by Chandrababu Naidu constituted Justice Ramachandraraju Commission in 1996. This Commission categorised the SC communities and sub-castes as Madiga, Mala, Adi Andhra and Ralli (Mehtar) and recommended reservation of 6,6,1 and 1 percent respectively to them within the SC reservation quota,” Arunkumar pointed out.

Acting swiftly on the Ramachandraraju Commission Report, the Naidu Government issued an order on implementation of inner reservation. But this order was questioned in the Supreme Court, which annulled the order on the grounds that the Andhra Government did not consult the National SC/ST Commission before issuing the order on inner reservation. However, in the meantime, the Andhra Government gets the President of India’s approval for promulgation of the order that provides inner reservation. This too was questioned by ‘Maala Mahanadu,’ an anti-inner reservation organisation in a Court of Law. But, even as the Mahanadu’s petition remained pending in the Court, the Andhra Government introduced the ‘Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Rationalisation of Reservation Act, 2000’ and this Act too was questioned in the Court. However, the Andhra HC questioned the writ petition filed by ‘Maala Mahanadu.’

After decades of struggles and legal battles, a 7-member SC Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued an order devolving powers to State Governments on implementation of inner reservation among SC communities. Accordingly, the Karnataka Government which already has a scientific report on inner reservation in its hands, should take immediate measures for its implementation, Arun Kumar demanded.