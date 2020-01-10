Srirangapatna TMC Revenue Inspector assaulted

January 10, 2020

Officer had refused to issue e-Khatha to accused who wanted to grab Government land

Mysuru/Mysore: Srirangapatna Town Municipal Council (TMC) Revenue Inspector was allegedly assaulted by a person who has political background last evening. The officer was assaulted with a helmet and abused using unparliamentary language because the officer had not issued e-Khatha to the accused for a land that actually belonged to the TMC.

The accused is Bharatisutha Siddegowda, the husband of former Srirangapatna TMC member Padmamma and the Revenue Inspector is S.K. Raju. The accused Bharatisutha Siddegowda is absconding now and the Police are on his lookout.

As per a Government order, all sites are being electronically listed and e-Khatha is being issued in the TMC limits and for this, field workers are assigned and the properties are recorded along with location, length and breadth and ownership details.

Land grabbing

Bharatisutha Siddegowda had two sites in his name and he had applied for e-Khatha three months back. After filing an application, he had contacted Raju to issue the e-Khatha. But when the officers examined the records and the location of the sites, it came to light that both the properties were actually owned by the TMC.

Siddegowda wanted to grab the land using his political clout and had exerted pressure on the Revenue Inspector. But officer Raju did not buckle under pressure and had refused to issue e-Khatha. He made it clear to Siddegowda that e-Khatha cannot be issued for a Government land and it will be a fraud on his part if the documents are issued.

Using political clout

Upset over this, Siddegowda made several rounds of the TMC and had used his influence to get the e-Khatha. When Raju did not oblige, Siddegowda in the past had verbally abused the former and had demanded the e-Khatha. Siddegowda also tried to put pressure on TMC Chief Officer Krishna and had asked him to direct Raju to issue the documents.

Chief Officer Krishna tried to diffuse the situation and tried to convince Siddegowda that a Government land cannot be transferred to individuals. When he realised that his attempt to obtain e-Khatha has failed, an enraged Siddegowda had warned Raju of dire consequences. He even intimidated the officer many times. Whenever he entered the TMC office, Siddegowda told Raju that he would not spare him.

Accused waits for victim

Last evening, TMC Chief Officer Krishna had held a meeting with revenue officials and Revenue Inspector Raju was walking towards the bus stand to catch a bus to his home in Maddur. Siddegowda, who was waiting on the road on his bike, sped towards Raju to overrun him with the bike. Raju somehow escaped but the bike tyres ran over his legs.

When Raju lost balance, Siddegowda got down from the bike and assaulted Raju with his helmet and pushed him down. Abusing Raju, Siddegowda beat him up and later fled the place. Local town residents, who saw the assault, rushed to Raju’s help and took him to the hospital.

Hearing about the incident, Chief Officer Krishna rushed to the hospital and enquired about the injured officer’s health. Later, Raju filed a Police complaint. Registering the case under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), the Srirangapatna Police have spread a dragnet to nab Siddegowda.

