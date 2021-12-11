SSLC exam pattern switches over to previous pattern

December 11, 2021

Ending uncertainty over the pattern of SSLC exam next year, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has clarified that the SSLC exam to be held in March-April next year, will take place as per the old pattern.

Due to COVID pandemic last year, the Board had conducted the exam with Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) papers, instead of the descriptive ones. Now, the Board has switched over to the old pattern, according to which there will be only descriptive type questions and no MCQs. There will be six papers, with First Language paper having 125 marks and the rest five papers will be of 100 marks each, totalling 625 marks, according to KSEEB Director Sumangala.