SSLC exams on July 19, 22

June 28, 2021

Each subject will have 120 objective type questions; 40 pass mark

Bengaluru: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the dates for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 Board Examination 2021. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 19 and July 22 at various centres spread across the State.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar made this announcement in Bengaluru this noon after holding video-conference with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, officers of Education and Health, Treasury and Zilla Panchayat of all the districts.

On July 19, the examination will be held for the core subjects Maths, Science, and Social Science while on July 22, the examination will be held for languages — Kannada, English, Hindi, etc. from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

“This year, more than 8,76,581 students have registered to appear for the SSLC examination and the test will be conducted in 76,066 rooms instead of 48,000 in the previous year,” he said.

“Forty will be pass marks and all the questions will be of objective types with each subject having 120 questions. Admission tickets (hall tickets) will be given on June 29. Tickets will be sent to all logins of respective school head masters on June 29 and will be distributed to the students on June 30,” he explained.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the examination hall including furniture and toilets will be sanitised daily by spraying disinfectant solution before and after the examination. In order to maintain the social distancing, only 12 students will be there in a single exam hall, and for each student, a desk will be allotted.

“Exam supervisors will have to wear N-95 masks and face shields if required. All COVID-infected students too can write exams and arrangements will be made to write exams from COVID Care Centres. In case a student falls sick during the exams, he/she will be seated separately to avoid contact with other students,” the Minister said.

The SOP also directed the students not to gather at any time. For rural areas, SOP suggests that arrangements should be made while ensuring that the examination centres be created in such a way that students need not to go the taluk-level in order to appear for the examination. Section 144 will be imposed 200 metres surrounding examination halls.

PUC results and online classes: Second PUC results will be declared in July second week as per Supreme Court directives. Online classes across the State will begin from July 1 and as reported earlier, there are no plans to start offline classes now.

“Lessons will be taught in Doordarshan Chandana from July 1 and lessons will be available on Deeksha portal. A task force has been set up to study on Vidyagama initiative and submit a report and based on the report, a decision will be taken on reopening schools for physical classes,” he added.