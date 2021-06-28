Five manufacturers expected to deliver 180 crore vaccine doses by year end: Centre tells SC

June 28, 2021

New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that it expects to get around 188 crore vaccine doses — from at least five manufacturers — to inoculate the entire adult population by the end of the year. Only about 5.6 percent of India’s adult population has received two doses, according to the Government.

“Total population — above 18 years of age — is approximately 93 crore to 94 crore. As such, administering two doses to these beneficiaries would require an estimated 186 to 188 crore vaccine doses. Out of this requirement, 51.6 crore doses will be made available for administration by July 31, leaving a requirement of approximately 135 crore vaccine doses for complete vaccination to the eligible population,” the Centre said in an affidavit filed by Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry.

In its 375-page affidavit, filed in response to SC’s pointed questions on its vaccine policy, the Centre presented a roadmap on how it plans to procure the remaining 135 crore doses.

“Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Gamaleya Institute, Russia, has received Emergency Use Authorisation by the DCGI in April 2021 and is now being administered in India,” it said.

In addition, vaccines from domestic pharmaceutical companies Biological E and Zydus Cadila are in late stages of clinical trials and subject to regulatory approvals, it said. Zydus Cadila is working on a vaccine for 12-18 years of age and a vaccine for the age group will be available soon, the Government said.

Walk-in vaccinations have been allowed for all ages and the digital divide is not a constraint for access to vaccines anymore, it added.

“Till June 25, 31 crore vaccine doses have been administrated across the country. CoWIN platform registration is not mandatory, people in rural areas can visit the nearest vaccination centre to get vaccinated. About 56.24 percent of the rural population has taken the jabs, it said.

Calling its vaccination policy dynamic and not static, the Centre said COVID-19 shots are now free for all above 18 years under the new policy in effect since June 21. The 375-page affidavit was presented in response to SC’s pointed questions on its vaccine policy. SC will examine the affidavit on June 30.