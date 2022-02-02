Plea to lift restrictions on gyms, swimming pools

February 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging for lifting 50:50 restrictions imposed on gymnasiums and swimming pools, the owners of these fitness centres have submitted a memorandum to the State Government to revoke the restrictions.

Pointing out that the Government had permitted business establishments of all sectors to conduct business with full occupancy, but had imposed 50:50 restrictions on gyms and swimming pools, State Gym and Fitness Centre Owners Association President Gym Ravi said that a memorandum urging the State Government to revoke its decision was submitted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

Ravi said that during the meeting, the CM told them that the 50:50 restrictions was imposed after consulting health experts and officials, who had said that air condition equipment were being used in gyms, no fresh air, impossible to maintain social distancing and the same weight training equipment being used by many and hence such a restriction was imposed.

In the memorandum, the Association has stated that new facilities by keeping up with the guidelines issued by the Government have been implemented in gyms and air conditioning equipment were not being used.

Measures have been taken for flow of fresh air in gyms and only 50 persons are allowed to work out by wearing face mask and use of hand sanitisers.

The memorandum has urged the Government to once again go through the restrictions and allow gyms to function with full occupancy from next week. Ravi said that the CM has assured of lifting the restrictions soon.

Mysuru Gym and Fitness Centre Owners’ Association President Harsha said that there are more than 250 gyms and fitness centres in city and more than 20 percent of them have been decided to close down.

He further said that if the State Government continues with the restrictions, there are chances of many more gyms and fitness centres downing the shutters.

Meanwhile, Shiva, a swimming coach at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Swimming Pool said that the number of people registering for training in swimming had come down due to prevailing restrictions and also because the people will not get their fee back, if the Government imposes lockdown or weekend curfew suddenly.

He further said that those joining for swimming training are very less now due to cold season and the number of people opting for training will increase in March and urged the Government to lift the restrictions by then.