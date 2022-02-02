Miscreants threaten elderly ladies; tie them, loot cash and gold

February 2, 2022

Consume liquor, watch TV before looting house

Napoklu (Kodagu): A gang of miscreants, who reportedly barged into a house after breaking open the front door, tied up elderly ladies at the house, locked them up in a room, watched TV and consumed liquor before decamping with lakhs of rupees and gold ornaments from the house.

The incident took place at the house of 78-year-old Vanjanda Janaki and 68-year-old Ammakki, sisters of retired Judge Vanjanda Bopaiah at Bommanjigeri in Kolakeri village near here on Monday midnight and the miscreants have decamped with about Rs. 2.5 lakh cash and 83 grams gold jewellery.

Details: On Monday midnight, the miscreants, who broke open the door of the house, barged inside, threatened the two elderly ladies with a knife and tied their hands and legs with a rope.

They then locked the ladies in a room, took out liquor bottles and consumed the same outside the house. After entering the house after sometime, the miscreants switched on the TV and again consumed liquor. The miscreants then looted cash and jewellery and fled from the house.

The shocked ladies, somehow managed to loosen the knot of the rope on Tuesday morning and managed to call their brother Bopaiah in Bengaluru and informed him about the incident. Bopaiah then called the Police and informed them. The Police, who rushed to the house, untied the elderly ladies who had sustained minor injuries and got them treated at Napoklu Hospital.

Madikeri Sub-Division Dy.SP Gajendra Prasad, Circle Inspector Anoop Madappa, Rural Sub-Inspector Venkatesh, Napoklu In-Charge Sub-Inspector Kushalappa, Head Constable Ravikumar and other Police staff inspected the house during which empty liquor bottles were found. Madikeri Rural Police, who have registered a case, have launched a hunt to nab the miscreants. The Police have suspected that the miscreants were aware that only elderly women were staying at the house and had targeted the house.