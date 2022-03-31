DDPI calls on Anushree’s family, hands over compensation cheque to parents

March 31, 2022

T. Narasipur: Ramachandraraje Urs, Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI), Mysuru, yesterday called on the grieving parents of Anushree, an SSLC student who collapsed and died at the Exam Centre in the taluk on Monday, and handed over a compensation cheque for Rs. 1 lakh.

It may be recalled that Anushree (16), a student of Government High School at Madapura village in T. Narasipur, who was to take up her exam at Vidyodaya PU College in the town, went to Shivananda Sharma English Medium School, adjacent to Vidyodaya PU College due to confusion.

She is said to have written the exam there for about 15 minutes but when the invigilator checked her Hall Ticket, it came to be known that Anushree was supposed to write her exams at Vidyodaya PU College centre. Following this, invigilator took Anushree to Vidyodaya PU College but she collapsed while climbing the steps and was rushed to the Government Hospital, where the doctors declared her ‘dead on arrival.’

The DDPI visited the residence of Anushree, daughter of Kemparaju, a resident of Akkur village in the taluk, on behalf of the Government along with Education Officer Mariswamy and other officials and offered his condolences.

Speaking after handing over the cheque, Ramachandraraje Urs said that it was an unfortunate incident. Consoling the family members, he appealed them to focus on the education of Anushree’s brother and also assured of more help.

Education Minister’s assurance

Meanwhile, DDPI contacted Education Minister B.C. Nagesh over phone and asked family members of Anushree to speak with him. They sought help from the Education Minister saying that they are poor people and with great difficulty were providing education to their daughter.

The Minister assured all possible help from the State Government and asked them to be brave and provide good education to their son and said that Anushree’s death has brought sorrow to him also.

Madapura School Head Master Malangi Suresh, teachers Chitra and Vishalakshi, Government Employees Association President Shivashankaramurthy, District Treasurer Mahadevu, Primary School Teachers Association President Madappa, Lokesh and others were present on the occasion.

MLC demands Rs. 15 lakh compensation

Meanwhile, MLC C.N. Manjegowda has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to pay a compensation of Rs. 15 lakh to the family of Anushree. He was speaking at the State Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Stating that it is not enough to pay a compensation of just Rs. 1 lakh, he pointed out that in many incidents the Government has paid compensations of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh.

It is condemnable that a student who died at the examination centre is given just Rs. 1 lakh by the Education Department, he said and demanded that at least Rs. 15 lakh be paid as compensation to Anushree’s parents, who are poor.