St. Lawrence students qualify for Robotex International Finals

July 26, 2026

Mysuru: The students of St. Lawrence International School, Mysuru, delivered an outstanding performance at the Robotex India National Championship 2026, held on July 17 and 18 at the World Peace Dome, MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT), Pune.

The school’s robotics team, Team Nuvadron, secured fifth place among 53 teams from across India in the highly competitive Folk Race category, earning qualification for the Robotex International Finals to be held in Seoul, South Korea.

The team comprised Ujjwal Pradeep, Balanilavan Balaji, Abdul Samad Riyaz, Daksh Kothari and M. Ved Avyan.

Adding to the school’s success, Bhuvan Raj of Grade 10 also qualified for the Robotex International Finals through the Entrepreneurship Challenge with his innovative application, SahAI.

Team Nuvadron and Bhuvan Raj will now represent India at the Intl. Championship in Seoul. The students were mentored by Robotics Coach S. Karthikeyan.