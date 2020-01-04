Staff foils theft at jewellery store
News

Staff foils theft at jewellery store

January 4, 2020

Accused was wearing helmet and brandishing machete; CCTV camera captures incident

Mysuru/Mysore : An attempt to loot a jewellery store by a helmet-wearing youth was foiled by the staff, who threw a metal stool on the youth and raised alarm forcing the youth to leave back the machete (long) he was brandishing and flee from the jewellery store. 

The incident took place in broad daylight yesterday at Megha Jewels, behind Mahadeshwara Temple on Chamaraja Double Road. The incident has been captured by the CCTV camera installed in the jewellery store.

The youth, who came on a Honda Dio scooter, entered the jewellery store, wearing a full face helmet and asked the staff to show him some gold ornaments. As the owner of the store Ramesh had locked the lockers and had gone for lunch, Mahesh, one of the staff at the store, asked the youth to wait for 10 minutes as the store owner would arrive by then.

Staff foils theft at jewellery -1
CCTV footages showing the youth on the scooter

Suddenly, the youth brandished a machete (long) and threatened the staff, sprayed insecticide and lit fire with a lighter. 

Shocked over this, Mahesh and another staff, threw a metal stool at the youth and raised an alarm attracting neighbouring shopkeepers. But the youth threatened them with the machete and within 10 seconds, threw the machete and managed to flee.

K.R. Police, who rushed to the jewellery store, conducted mahazar, obtained the CCTV footage from the store and have launched a hunt to nab the youth. 

Staff foils theft at jewellery store-2
the machete he threw on the road before fleeing from the shop on Chamaraja Double Road.

The Police have also collected footages from the neighbouring shops to identify the registration number of the scooter on which he had arrived, besides collecting more information from Mahesh, the staff at the jewellery store.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching