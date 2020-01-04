Staff foils theft at jewellery store

January 4, 2020

Accused was wearing helmet and brandishing machete; CCTV camera captures incident

Mysuru/Mysore : An attempt to loot a jewellery store by a helmet-wearing youth was foiled by the staff, who threw a metal stool on the youth and raised alarm forcing the youth to leave back the machete (long) he was brandishing and flee from the jewellery store.

The incident took place in broad daylight yesterday at Megha Jewels, behind Mahadeshwara Temple on Chamaraja Double Road. The incident has been captured by the CCTV camera installed in the jewellery store.

The youth, who came on a Honda Dio scooter, entered the jewellery store, wearing a full face helmet and asked the staff to show him some gold ornaments. As the owner of the store Ramesh had locked the lockers and had gone for lunch, Mahesh, one of the staff at the store, asked the youth to wait for 10 minutes as the store owner would arrive by then.

CCTV footages showing the youth on the scooter

Suddenly, the youth brandished a machete (long) and threatened the staff, sprayed insecticide and lit fire with a lighter.

Shocked over this, Mahesh and another staff, threw a metal stool at the youth and raised an alarm attracting neighbouring shopkeepers. But the youth threatened them with the machete and within 10 seconds, threw the machete and managed to flee.

K.R. Police, who rushed to the jewellery store, conducted mahazar, obtained the CCTV footage from the store and have launched a hunt to nab the youth.

the machete he threw on the road before fleeing from the shop on Chamaraja Double Road.

The Police have also collected footages from the neighbouring shops to identify the registration number of the scooter on which he had arrived, besides collecting more information from Mahesh, the staff at the jewellery store.

