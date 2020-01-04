Mysuru ready with cleanliness plans to regain top spot: MCC Commissioner

January 4, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Maintaining that the City Corporation is all set to take on fresh challenges regarding ‘Swachh Survekshan-2020’ starting today, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde asserted that the MCC has come up with plans to regain the top ranking, which it had done for two successive years in the past.

Taking part in the interaction programme organised by the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at its premises here this morning, Gurudatta Hegde shared the MCC’s plans to regain the top slot among clean cities in the country.

Pointing out that Mysuru has been accorded Five- Star Grade in respect of garbage-free city, Hegde said that he had visited most of the cities taking part in the Swachh Survekshan campaign, during which he found that Mysuru was better in all aspects. Noting that waste segregation, collection, management and disposal hold key in the Survey, he said that the Swachh Survekshan-2020 that has started today, will go on till Jan.31. Underlining the importance of the participation of citizens in the Survey, he said that Mysuru is better than any other city in the country.

Appealing citizens of the city to compulsorily participate in the survey, he stressed that the co-operation of the city residents was vital. Observing that citizen participation in the survey will also be a honour to over 2,500 pourakarmikas working day and night for keeping the city clean, the MCC Commissioner said that the Five-Star Grade accorded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is a matter of pride for all Mysureans.

Highlighting that the MCC has launched campaigns by displaying video clippings prepared by it, at Cinema Halls, local TV channels and various social media platforms, Hegde reiterated his call to the city residents to take part in the survey and vote for the city.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath said that ‘My Waste My Responsibility’ should be the motto of every citizen. It is only then we can achieve cleanliness on expected lines, she added.

Replying to a question on reports that MCC Corporators, who took part in a Council meeting held recently had expressed non-cooperation to the Swachh Survekshan, the Mayor clarified that the Corporators had only expressed their disappointment over non-release of grants needed for developmental work. But all the 65 Corporators have promised their total co-operation for the all important Swachh-Survekshan2020 and assured to contribute their mite for the city to regain the cleanest city tag.

Earlier, MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj explained about the parameters of Swachh Survekshan-2020. Pointing out that service-level progress, certification, direct observation and citizen feedback are the four main criteria for the survey totalling 6,000 marks, he said that the city is divided into four zones for the survey, during which a team of officials will inspect and upload real-time data through Geo-tagging method.

Citizen feedback will be obtained through toll free number 1969, online and also from Swachhata MoHUA application, he said. Stating that the MCC is focussing more on connecting with various groups and convey them to be aware of the survey and provide valuable feedback, he asserted that the MCC is concentrating more on areas where it had lost out last time.

Announcing that Mysuru has received ODF++ Certificate from MoHUA for open defecation-free city, he appealed city residents to be part of the survey, which concludes on Jan.31.

Dr. Nagaraj also presented a power–point presentation in respect of last year’s survey.

Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth, Environment Engineers Maithri and Poornima, MDJA General Secretary K.J. Lokesh Babu, Vice-President (City) Subramanya, Secretary B. Raghavendra and others were present.

