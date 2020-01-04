Overgrown median garden plants obstruct view on JLB Road

January 4, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore:It is with good intention and to beautify the city and also to increase the green cover, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has set up median strip garden or gardens on medians. However, at some places in city, these plants have overgrown, obstructing the view of motorists. Like these photos show overgrown median garden on the Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai (JLB) Road. Some of the plants have stretched beyond the medians and are obstructing traffic flow. This might lead to accidents.

A median strip or central reservation is the reserved area that separates opposing lanes of traffic on divided roadways, such as divided highways, dual carriageways, freeways and motorways. The term also applies to divided roadways other than highways, such as some major streets in urban or suburban areas.

It cannot be denied that the number of accidents has increased over time and a busy road like the JLB Road reports many accidents every other day. Instead of focussing on cruising, people look at these overgrown plants and collide with other vehicles while avoiding them.

