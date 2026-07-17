Stage set for Kambala; 182 buffaloes registered

July 17, 2026

Races during Dasara to attract over three lakh spectators: MLA Ashok Kumar Rai

Mysuru: The stage is set for the inclusion of Kambala, the coastal region’s traditional buffalo race, in this year’s Mysuru Dasara, with organisers confirming that registrations have already exceeded 180.

Puttur MLA and Chairman of the Mysuru and Bengaluru Kambala Committee, Ashok Kumar Rai, said that 182 buffaloes have already been registered for the event, of which 175 will be selected to participate.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru yesterday, Rai said owners who traditionally participate in Kambala have been included in the organising committee and their consent has been obtained.

“Even in Bengaluru, there was initial opposition to Kambala. But once registrations opened, participation exceeded expectations, with 175 buffaloes taking part. Mysuru has already crossed that number with 182 registrations,” he said.

Rai added that preparations would begin once CM issues formal directions and estimated that the event could attract between 2.5 lakh and 3 lakh spectators. “We want to bring Kambala into mainstream. Greater recognition will ensure greater financial support,” he said.

‘Don’t buckle under pressure’

Former Corporator K.V. Mallesh urged the State not to bow to pressure and to ensure Kambala becomes part of this year’s Dasara celebrations.

In a press statement, Mallesh described Kambala as an 800-year-old folk sport deeply rooted in agrarian life, culture and faith of Tulunadu. He said showcasing the event during Dasara would further enrich Karnataka’s premier cultural festival.

“Mysuru Dasara has evolved beyond its royal origins and today represents Karnataka’s Naada Habba, showcasing the State’s diverse traditions, art, literature and culture. Kambala deserves a place on that stage,” he said.

Mysuru Rakshana Vedike extends support

Mysuru Rakshana Vedike president M.K. Premkumar what he called ‘pseudo environmentalists’ for opposing Kambala.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru yesterday, Premkumar said Dasara traditions had evolved over centuries and had incorporated several cultural practices from different regions.

“Even the famous ‘Jatti Kalaga’ was introduced from outside. In that context, organising Kambala is nothing unusual,” he said.

Premkumar said Kambala symbolises the strength and endurance of farmers’ buffaloes after a year of agricultural work and dismissed environmental concerns raised over the event. Vedike Vice-President Kumar Gowda was present.