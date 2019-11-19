Staging of ‘Papu Gandhi Gandhi Bapu’

Marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Departments of Kannada and Culture, Tourism, Education and Information with the support of Rangayana troupe will be staging ‘Papu Gandhi – Gandhi Bapu,’ a play based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi from Dec. 1. Around 60 theatre artistes, divided into four groups, will be staging the play at various Schools and Colleges across the State. The four teams will be trained by well-known theatre personality Sripad Bhat at Rangayana premises from today (Nov. 19) till Nov. 30.
