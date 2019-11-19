Lecture on Subbaiah Naidu at UoM

Gubbi Veeranna Rangapeetha, Fine Arts College, University of Mysore (UoM), Manasagangothri in association with UoM Prasaranga, has organised a lecture series titled ‘Ranga Dhwani’ on well-known actor and director Subbaiah Naidu at the College premises at 10.30 am tomorrow (Nov. 20). Veteran actress Girija Lokesh will speak on the life and achievements of Subbaiah Naidu. UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa will inaugurate the programme. Fine Arts College Principal Dr. C. Ramaswamy will preside. Prasaranga Director Prof. M.G. Manjunath and theatre artiste Mandya Ramesh will speak on the occasion. A documentary on Subbaiah Naidu will be screened while students of the College will present Rangageethe.
Lecture on Subbaiah Naidu at UoMNovember 19, 2019
Gubbi Veeranna Rangapeetha, Fine Arts College, University of Mysore (UoM), Manasagangothri in association with UoM Prasaranga, has organised a lecture series titled ‘Ranga Dhwani’ on well-known actor and director Subbaiah Naidu at the College premises at 10.30 am tomorrow (Nov. 20). Veteran actress Girija Lokesh will speak on the life and achievements of Subbaiah Naidu. UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa will inaugurate the programme. Fine Arts College Principal Dr. C. Ramaswamy will preside. Prasaranga Director Prof. M.G. Manjunath and theatre artiste Mandya Ramesh will speak on the occasion. A documentary on Subbaiah Naidu will be screened while students of the College will present Rangageethe.
