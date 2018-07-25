Stalemate continues as lorry strike enters 6th day

Mysuru: Stalemate continues as the nationwide lorry strike entered the 6th day today with about 4,000 lorries keeping off roads.

The lorry strike, however, has not affected the supply of vegetables and some essential commodities as a faction of Lorry Association has stayed away from the strike thus benefiting the consumers.

As against a supply of about 2,500 quintals of rice to APMC yard in Bandipalya here daily, a small quantity of about 400 quintals is said to be arriving at the yard possibly through other modes of transport, according to APMC sources.

However, the supply of onion, potato and other vegetables is almost normal with due consideration for local farmers and perishable agri-produce.

The worst hit are the labourers and weighmen working at APMC yard with no wages.

District Lorry Owners Association President B. Kodandaram told Star of Mysore that the lorry strike was effective but maintained that the small farmers were spared from the hardship.

MUDA Comr. inspects

At the behest of Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju inspected the spot near Railway Goods Shed in Metagalli this morning where the lorry owners are demanding to restore the road linking the Shed and the Ring Road which is held back by the Railways.