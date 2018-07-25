Congress mulling on fielding Yaduveer from Mysuru in Lok Sabha polls?

Bengaluru: Even as the State Coalition Government partners — JD(S) and Congress — are yet to conclude seat sharing talks for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is said to be mulling on fielding Royal Family Titular Head Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency as the party candidate.

AICC President Rahul Gandhi, who is said to be keen on bringing the royal family member into the party fold, reportedly held talks with former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah during the meeting between the two leaders (Rahul and Siddu) at the Parliament Hall in New Delhi recently.

During the course of the meeting, Rahul is said to have asked Siddharamaiah to contest the Lok Sabha polls. But Siddu is said to have declined to contest, saying that he would extensively campaign for Congress candidates across the State and strive for their victory. Rahul Gandhi then is said to have asked the former CM to convince Yaduveer to contest as the Congress candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat. But Siddharamaiah, maintaining that Yaduveer had no interest in entering politics, urged Rahul Gandhi not to leave Mysuru seat to JD(S) while also asserting that it will be his (Siddu) responsibility to ensure the win of Congress candidate.

However, Rahul is said to have advised Siddharamaiah not to leave any chances of bringing Yaduveer into the party fold. Siddharamaiah, who is strongly against a Congress-JD(S) tie up for the Lok Sabha polls, is said to have unwillingly agreed to Rahul Gandhi’s plan for contesting the LS polls jointly with the JD(S) so as to effectively take on the BJP.