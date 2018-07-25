Many major industries to come up in district: Minister George

Mysuru: Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, IT and BT, K.J. George on Tuesday said that industrial investment to the tune of Rs.4,000 crore was in the offing in Mysuru and proposals submitted to the Government by various industries for establishing their units could, if approved, generate around 35,000 jobs.

The Minister toured industrial areas in Mysuru and Nanjangud, which included Kadakola Industrial Area, Himmavu Industrial Area, Adakanahalli Industrial area, Women’s Industrial Park and the Asian Paints Plant which is coming up at Adakanahalli.

He later held a meeting with district officials including the Industries Department and representatives of various industry bodies at the DC’s office here yesterday.

Speaking to press persons after the meeting, George said that Asian Paints was-investing Rs.2,500 crore on its Plant and nine other major industries, including Carlsberg (Rs.130 crore), PepsiCo (Rs.130 crore) and Parle Industries (Rs.600 crore) were setting up their units. Three other proposals submitted by Gerbils continental and Pricol are under consideration, he added.

Continuing, the Minister said that Cheers Breweries, Kenwood, Container Corporation of India, Rucha Engineers, Minda SAI and Metalman Auto (P) Ltd. are the other industrial groups setting up Plants in the district.

Pointing out that Mysuru was a key Industrial hub after Bengaluru, George said that the Government has put emphasis on developing the industrial environment here to attract more investments.

Noting that Hebbal Industrial Area is the Biggest Industrial Area in Mysuru, with 487 units established on 1,603 acres, he said that so far, around 1,754 industrial units have come up in 5,871 acres of land in and around Mysuru.

Stating that the State Government has chalked out a roadmap for developing Tier-II cities industrially, thus taking the focus away from Bengaluru, he said that the Government was ready to provide more incentives to industries wishing to invest in Tier-II cities across the State.

Noting that work on developing a Women Entrepreneurs Park at Thandya Industrial Area has commenced on about 50 acres and around 25 acres would be allotted for developing a Textile Park, the Minister said officials were now identifying lands allotted for Industrial development which have not been used for the purpose even after several years of allotment. He said that notices would be issued to the players concerned asking them to either begin industrial development or prepare for Government reclamation of the land.

On the land identified for developing a Film City near Mysuru, George said that the 110 acres identified for the purpose was being acquired by KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board) on behalf of the Government. Once it is acquired, the next process will begin, he added.

Asked about the investments in the State following the last Global Investors Meet, George said that many firms had signed Expressions of Interest and have made investments in the State.

He said that the KIADB has reserved 500 acres near Sindhuvalli based on a request from TVS Motors, 50 acres near Kochanahalli, 100 acres on Gaddige Road, 100 acres on Bannur Road in city and 50 acres in K.R. Nagar for industrial development.

Global Tech Summit in November

George said that the Government will hold Tech Summit in November to attract investors to Karnataka. Maintaining that Karnataka is a favourite destination for investors, he promised to sanction 25 acre for setting up a Textile Park in Mysuru, that would generate a large number of jobs.

NR MLA Tanveer Sait, former MLA Vasu and office-bearers of Mysore Industries Association (MIA) apprised the Minister of the problems, including lack of basic facilities that has come in the way of allotment of plots. Vasu appealed for release of Rs.10 crore to provide basic facilities and Rs.20 crore for widening of roads in Industrial areas.

MIA Gen. Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain said that the KIADB should develop 50×80 plots in all layouts for micro industries.

Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan asked the Minister and authorities concerned to direct the industrialists to give job opportunities to locals, especially the land losers.

George further said that four new Industrial Areas have been proposed in Nanjangud taluk with around 400 acres of land identified in Kochanahalli, Adakanahalli, Thandya and Kallahalli to set up units and added that the KIADB has been directed to identify 10 acres of land to set up Truck Terminals near Koorgalli and Metagalli in Mysuru.